PM launches 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana;' disburses ₹7,500cr for women 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana in Bihar . The scheme aims to empower women by providing them with self-employment opportunities and livelihood support. Under this initiative, ₹10,000 will be transferred to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across the state, amounting to a total disbursement of ₹7,500 crore.

Empowerment focus Scheme aims to make women self-reliant The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana is aimed at making women "aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) and empowering them through self-employment and livelihood opportunities. The scheme is universal in nature, providing financial assistance to one woman from each family in Bihar. This support will enable them to start or expand employment or livelihood activities of their choice.

Financial support Additional financial support in subsequent phases An initial grant of ₹10,000 will be provided under the scheme. Officials said there is a provision for additional financial support of up to ₹2 lakh in subsequent phases. The initiative will be community-driven and resource persons associated with self-help groups will provide training to women beneficiaries. To help women sell their products, rural markets (gramin haats) will be developed further.