Man slips past security at Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata rally, stopped
India
A tense moment unfolded at Mamata Banerjee's rally in Kolkata when a man slipped past security and tried to reach the chief minister onstage.
Security teams acted fast and stopped him before he could get close, but the incident has sparked fresh worries about how safe these big political events really are.
Officials review rally security protocols
The man was quickly detained for questioning, and officials are now reviewing security protocols.
Even though Banerjee looked surprised for a second (caught on video), she didn't let it distract her.
She stuck to her speech, backing the Women's Reservation Bill, opposing the Delimitation Bill, and reminding everyone that West Bengal already gives women 50% representation in local government.