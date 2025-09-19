Next Article
Man stabs woman, takes objectionable photos in Bengaluru PG
India
A man, Saibabu Chennuru, was arrested in Bengaluru after allegedly forcing his way into a woman's room at a PG facility around 3am.
He reportedly stabbed her in the back, took objectionable photos while threatening her, and demanded ₹70,000—transferring ₹14,000 to himself from her phone.
He also threatened to leak the photos if she reported him.
Similar incident at different PG
Weeks earlier, an unidentified man entered a women's PG and allegedly sexually harassed a 23-year-old woman at knifepoint before stealing ₹2,500.
Both incidents have raised concerns about women's safety in Bengaluru's PGs.
Police say they're actively investigating and taking these incidents very seriously to ensure justice and safer accommodations.