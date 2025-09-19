Man stabs woman, takes objectionable photos in Bengaluru PG India Sep 19, 2025

A man, Saibabu Chennuru, was arrested in Bengaluru after allegedly forcing his way into a woman's room at a PG facility around 3am.

He reportedly stabbed her in the back, took objectionable photos while threatening her, and demanded ₹70,000—transferring ₹14,000 to himself from her phone.

He also threatened to leak the photos if she reported him.