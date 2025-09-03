Next Article
Man steals iron manhole lids to support drug habit
In a strange turn of events, police in Srinagar have arrested Irfan, who stole 18 iron manhole lids from Residency Road as part of the Smart City project.
The theft happened on the night of July 30, but workers only realized when they found open manholes and quickly reported it to the police.
CCTV footage showed Irfan making off with the lids late at night in an auto rickshaw—he even traveled about 10km from his home in Zewan to pull it off.
He sold the covers to a scrap dealer for just ₹900 to support his drug habit.
Police have filed charges and are preparing a chargesheet.
Oddly, six other lids had gone missing earlier but no one reported those at the time, highlighting just how tough it is to protect public property these days.