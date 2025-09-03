Man steals iron manhole lids to support drug habit

Oddly, 6 other lids had gone missing earlier

CCTV footage showed Irfan making off with the lids late at night in an auto rickshaw—he even traveled about 10km from his home in Zewan to pull it off.

He sold the covers to a scrap dealer for just ₹900 to support his drug habit.

Police have filed charges and are preparing a chargesheet.

Oddly, six other lids had gone missing earlier but no one reported those at the time, highlighting just how tough it is to protect public property these days.