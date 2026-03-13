Man steals women's innerwear from clothesline, gets arrested
India
In Indore's Chimanganj Mandi police station area, a 25-year-old man named Amit Malviya was arrested for stealing only a woman's innerwear from her outdoor clothesline.
The theft was spotted when the woman noticed her missing items, and CCTV footage showed Malviya taking just those, leaving other clothes untouched.
Man has woman's name tattooed on his chest
After reviewing the footage, police picked up Malviya. Police said CCTV footage confirmed the theft.
During questioning, he told officers he had a one-sided love for the woman and had her name tattooed on his chest, according to station in charge Gajendra Pachauri.
A case has been filed under relevant laws and further investigation is ongoing.