Man strangles partner to death, tells others she collapsed

How police got to know

He approached the house owner and Ranjitha was taken to a private hospital, where she was declared brought dead, but doctors quickly noticed marks on her neck.

The autopsy confirmed she died from asphyxiation. After her family raised concerns with police, Ayyappa was arrested and confessed during questioning.

He is now in judicial custody, facing murder charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.