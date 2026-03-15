Man strangles partner to death, tells others she collapsed
In Bengaluru, 29-year-old Kakera Yashwanth Ayyappa strangled his 23-year-old partner Ranjitha at their rented home in the early hours of March 12 after ongoing fights and abuse in their short relationship.
He tried to cover up the murder by telling others she had collapsed from low blood pressure and needed to go to the hospital.
How police got to know
He approached the house owner and Ranjitha was taken to a private hospital, where she was declared brought dead, but doctors quickly noticed marks on her neck.
The autopsy confirmed she died from asphyxiation. After her family raised concerns with police, Ayyappa was arrested and confessed during questioning.
He is now in judicial custody, facing murder charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.