Man threatens bomb blast in court to stop wedding: UP India Feb 22, 2026

Vishal Rajan from Azamgarh was arrested by UP ATS for allegedly emailing bomb threats to the Jaunpur District Judge, targeting the court complex and Police Lines gate.

The emails, sent from five different IDs on February 17, also demanded ₹1 lakh from the Chief Minister.

Turns out, Rajan's motive was personal—he wanted revenge because his love interest was marrying someone else in Jaunpur.