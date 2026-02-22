Man threatens bomb blast in court to stop wedding: UP
Vishal Rajan from Azamgarh was arrested by UP ATS for allegedly emailing bomb threats to the Jaunpur District Judge, targeting the court complex and Police Lines gate.
The emails, sent from five different IDs on February 17, also demanded ₹1 lakh from the Chief Minister.
Turns out, Rajan's motive was personal—he wanted revenge because his love interest was marrying someone else in Jaunpur.
Rajan tried to frame the wedding guests
Investigators traced him through VPNs, social media activity, and email accounts linked to the wedding party.
At his place, they found five phones, a laptop, multiple SIM cards and memory cards, nearly 50 email IDs, 20 fake Facebook profiles—and even a drafted threat aimed at another bus station.
Police say Rajan tried to frame wedding guests by collecting their phone numbers.
There's enough evidence for legal action under cybercrime laws and further proceedings are underway.