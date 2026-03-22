Man tricks woman, family into ₹15 lakh dowry
A man pretending to be an IAS officer tricked a Gorakhpur woman and her family out of ₹15 lakh in dowry.
Pritam Kumar Nishad, from Etawah, used fake credentials, like purported interview clips and office visuals and photos with politicians, to convince them he was legit.
The two married on March 11, but his story quickly started to unravel.
Nishad and sister disappeared soon after
When the bride arrived at Nishad's rented place in Etawah, locals revealed he'd pulled off similar scams before.
As soon as suspicions grew, Nishad and his sister disappeared.
The bride accused him of molestation and even claimed he planned to traffic her to Goa.
Police have now filed an FIR for cheating, forgery, molestation, and more.
Investigations are ongoing as authorities search for Nishad and dig into his past scams.