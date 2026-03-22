Man tricks woman, family into ₹15 lakh dowry

Nishad and sister disappeared soon after

When the bride arrived at Nishad's rented place in Etawah, locals revealed he'd pulled off similar scams before.

As soon as suspicions grew, Nishad and his sister disappeared.

The bride accused him of molestation and even claimed he planned to traffic her to Goa.

Police have now filed an FIR for cheating, forgery, molestation, and more.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities search for Nishad and dig into his past scams.