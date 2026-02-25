Man who married while ex was alive gets bail

HC's observation on abetment charges

On February 24, 2026, the Delhi High Court said that a breakup alone doesn't count as encouraging someone to take their own life—heartbreak isn't enough for abetment charges.

The judge noted there was no evidence of threats or pressure about religious conversion—her friends only mentioned she was upset after the breakup.

Since the investigation is done and the accused has no criminal record, he got bail but can't contact witnesses or the woman's family while waiting for trial.