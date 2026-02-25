Man who married while ex was alive gets bail
A university professor was granted bail after being accused of abetting his ex-partner's suicide.
The woman, 27, died by suicide in October 2025, just days after he married someone else.
Her father had filed an FIR alleging he trapped her in an eight-year interfaith relationship and pressured her to convert for marriage.
HC's observation on abetment charges
On February 24, 2026, the Delhi High Court said that a breakup alone doesn't count as encouraging someone to take their own life—heartbreak isn't enough for abetment charges.
The judge noted there was no evidence of threats or pressure about religious conversion—her friends only mentioned she was upset after the breakup.
Since the investigation is done and the accused has no criminal record, he got bail but can't contact witnesses or the woman's family while waiting for trial.