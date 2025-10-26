Man who molested Australian cricketers has long criminal history

Aqeel Khan, the 29-year-old man from Indore , Madhya Pradesh , who has been arrested for allegedly molesting two Australian women cricketers, is reportedly a history sheeter. The incident took place on Thursday morning when the players were walking toward a cafe near their hotel. Aqeel approached them on his motorcycle, attempted to grab one of the players, and then returned to grope the other before fleeing.

Criminal record Accused has at least 10 criminal cases against him Aqeel, who was recently released from Bhairavgarh jail after serving a 10-year sentence, has at least 10 criminal cases against him. His past offenses include molestation, robbery, assault, and attempted murder. Besides being booked under the Indian Penal Code, he has also been charged under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in several cases.

Swift action Manhunt launched to catch the accused The Australian team's security officer, Danny Simmons, filed a complaint about the incident. Local police quickly swung into action, launching a manhunt involving five police stations. They reviewed CCTV footage and identified Aqeel as the suspect. During his escape attempt through narrow lanes, he crashed his motorcycle and suffered injuries. He is now in custody under sections of stalking and assaulting women.