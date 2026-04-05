Manchar woman allegedly jumps into well with son, boy dies
India
A tragic incident in Pune has left a family shattered; a 35-year-old woman allegedly jumped into a well with her six-year-old son, resulting in his death.
This happened on April 3 in Manchar town.
The mother survived and has been detained; police said she will be arrested after discharge after her husband filed a complaint.
Mother allegedly tried to harm daughter
Police say the incident was triggered by an ongoing property dispute between the couple, who have been living apart for some time.
It's also alleged that the mother tried to harm their 13-year-old daughter, who's currently recovering in the hospital.
Once discharged herself, the mother will be formally arrested, according to officials.