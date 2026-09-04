Mandeep Singh arrested allegedly tying 'Gutka Sahib' at Golden Temple

Singh was taken into custody from his home after a complaint by a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) employee.

SGPC officials strongly condemned the incident, calling for strict action and a deeper look into recent sacrilege cases at the temple.

Singh's mother shared that he's struggled with schizophrenia since 2015, asking authorities to consider his mental health.

Another similar incident had happened at the temple just this past June.