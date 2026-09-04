Mandeep Singh arrested allegedly tying 'Gutka Sahib' at Golden Temple
India
Mandeep Singh was arrested after allegedly tying a torn page from the Gutka Sahib (a Sikh prayer book) to an elderly woman's clothing during prayers at the Golden Temple.
The act was caught on CCTV and quickly reported by the woman's husband to temple staff.
Mother cites schizophrenia, SGPC demands action
Singh was taken into custody from his home after a complaint by a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) employee.
SGPC officials strongly condemned the incident, calling for strict action and a deeper look into recent sacrilege cases at the temple.
Singh's mother shared that he's struggled with schizophrenia since 2015, asking authorities to consider his mental health.
Another similar incident had happened at the temple just this past June.