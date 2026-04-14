Mandola village land dispute blocks Delhi Dehradun Expressway exit ramp
India
The brand-new Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, meant to make travel super easy between the two cities, has hit a snag, a long-running land dispute in Mandola village near Ghaziabad.
One house (nicknamed the Swabhiman house) is blocking a key exit ramp, and this issue has been dragging on for almost 30 years, holding back the full benefits of the over ₹12,000 crore project.
Legal battles over ownership and compensation
At the heart of this delay are legal battles over land ownership and compensation.
While most of the expressway is open and making travel smoother, this one unresolved spot keeps causing trouble.
It's a reminder that local issues, if left unsolved, can slow down even major projects designed to boost development for everyone.