Mandya youth dies in accident, family donates his organs
India
After a bike accident in Mandya, 19-year-old Darshan was declared brain dead at a Bengaluru hospital.
His family, after counseling by the Jeevasarthakathe team, chose to donate his organs—giving six people a second chance at life.
Organ donation in Karnataka
In 2025, Karnataka saw 166 organ donations (citation needed), but thousands are still waiting for transplants.
Stories like Darshan's show how one decision can make a real difference and remind us that young people can be heroes in ways we might not expect.