Mangalore Blinkit outlet raided after customer reported maggots in eggs
India
A Blinkit outlet in Mangalore was raided after a customer said they found maggots in eggs ordered from the app.
The complaint went straight to Karnataka's health minister, and officials quickly checked the store, finding packets containing damaged eggs and making sure they were pulled from the shelves to keep things safe.
Online grocery apps under scrutiny
This isn't an isolated case; just last month, a Zepto warehouse in Bengaluru was shut down because of messy, unsanitary conditions.
And over in Maharashtra, Blinkit's food license was suspended after its Akola facility failed a hygiene check.
All this points to more eyes on online grocery apps to actually follow food safety rules.