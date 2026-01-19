Mangaluru: Power cuts coming up on January 20—Here's what to know
India
Heads up, Mangaluru! Power outages are scheduled across several areas on Tuesday, January 20.
If you live near Adyar, Kannur, Tilaknagar, or Durgamahal feeders, your electricity might be off for a few hours.
The details are out so everyone can prep in advance.
Which areas and when?
Expect the lights out from 10am to 5pm if you're in Adyar, Valachil, Arkula and nearby spots (Adyar/Kannur feeders), or around Boloor Mathadkani Tilaknagar S.B Road and behind Barke Police Station (Tilaknagar feeder).
For folks near Alake Vadirajanagar Navadurga Temple Durgamahal and Bokkapatna Church (Durgamahal feeder), the outage will be shorter—10am to 2pm.
Why does this matter?
These updates are shared so you're not caught off guard.
Maybe charge your devices tonight and plan ahead!