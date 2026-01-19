Mangaluru: Power cuts coming up on January 20—Here's what to know India Jan 19, 2026

Heads up, Mangaluru! Power outages are scheduled across several areas on Tuesday, January 20.

If you live near Adyar, Kannur, Tilaknagar, or Durgamahal feeders, your electricity might be off for a few hours.

The details are out so everyone can prep in advance.