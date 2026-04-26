Manipur Chief Minister urges dialogue, offers jobs to Tronglaobi parents

Unrest hits daily wage earners, students

Singh pointed out how the unrest is hurting daily wage earners and disrupting students' education: "The present unrest has brought hardships to daily wage earners and disrupted the academic environment of the children in the state."

The government says the Indian Government is committed to ending terrorism by 2029, with national investigators now looking into the Tronglaobi incident.

Meanwhile, community groups like COCOMI are raising questions but have skipped official talks so far, yet efforts continue to help displaced families return home and restore stability together.