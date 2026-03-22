Manipur CM meets Kuki-Zo Council for 1st time since violence
What's the story
For the first time since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met with the Churachandpur-based civil society organization, Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), on Saturday evening in Guwahati. The meeting is a significant step toward reconciliation as it marks the first engagement between state leadership and KZC since the conflict began. Insurgent groups under Suspension of Operations agreements with the government have been demanding a separate Union Territory administration during talks with Union Home Ministry representatives.
Meeting details
'Ice-breaker' meeting, more interactions possible
The meeting, which lasted around an hour and 45 minutes, was termed an "ice-breaker" and "introductory" by KZC leaders. They hinted at the possibility of more future interactions. Earlier this week, CM Singh's Secretary had invited Henlianthang Thanglet, KZC chairperson, for discussions on restoring peace in Manipur. Thanglet said they wouldn't have agreed to meet if Biren Singh was still in power, but decided to engage with the new government under Khemchand.
Discussion topics
KZC raises issues of concern
The KZC raised several issues during the meeting, including de-escalating tensions between the Kuki and Tangkhul communities in Ukhrul district. They also stressed "maintaining the sanctity of the buffer zone" between Meitei and Kuki-Zo inhabited areas until a political settlement is reached. The council highlighted ensuring justice for conflict victims as a prerequisite for peace and reconciliation.
Government response
Step toward dialogue and understanding
The KZC said their concerns were "attentively heard by the Chief Minister," who shared his government's commitments and steps taken to restore peace in Manipur. Since taking charge on February 4, CM Khemchand's government has focused on outreach and reconciliation in the state. The meeting is a crucial step toward dialogue and understanding between the state government and the KZC amid ongoing ethnic tensions.