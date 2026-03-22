Manipur CM meets Kuki-Zo Council for 1st time since violence

For the first time since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met with the Churachandpur-based civil society organization, Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), on Saturday evening in Guwahati. The meeting is a significant step toward reconciliation as it marks the first engagement between state leadership and KZC since the conflict began. Insurgent groups under Suspension of Operations agreements with the government have been demanding a separate Union Territory administration during talks with Union Home Ministry representatives.

Meeting details 'Ice-breaker' meeting, more interactions possible The meeting, which lasted around an hour and 45 minutes, was termed an "ice-breaker" and "introductory" by KZC leaders. They hinted at the possibility of more future interactions. Earlier this week, CM Singh's Secretary had invited Henlianthang Thanglet, KZC chairperson, for discussions on restoring peace in Manipur. Thanglet said they wouldn't have agreed to meet if Biren Singh was still in power, but decided to engage with the new government under Khemchand.

Discussion topics KZC raises issues of concern The KZC raised several issues during the meeting, including de-escalating tensions between the Kuki and Tangkhul communities in Ukhrul district. They also stressed "maintaining the sanctity of the buffer zone" between Meitei and Kuki-Zo inhabited areas until a political settlement is reached. The council highlighted ensuring justice for conflict victims as a prerequisite for peace and reconciliation.

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