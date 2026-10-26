Manipur CM visits Sinai camp after 3 firewood collectors killed
India
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh dropped by Sinai Camp in Kangpokpi on Sunday, after the site had recently been disarmed.
The camp, set up for militants under a peace deal, was raided following the tragic killing of three firewood collectors near Nongshum in Imphal East district, a move that sparked quick action from authorities.
Camp operation finds 17 SoO impersonators
During his visit, Singh spoke about how tough it is to end gun culture and keep civilians safe.
He met with top security officials to talk about better ways to protect people and strengthen peace efforts.
The operation also revealed 17 individuals impersonating registered SoO cadres using false identities were found at the camp, showing just how complicated keeping these agreements can be.