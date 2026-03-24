Manipur: Drones drop explosives in Mongkot Chepu village
India
Mongkot Chepu village in Manipur's Ukhrul district was hit by armed militants for the second successive day, with drones dropping explosives and one civilian injured.
On the same day, students heading home from board exams in Kangpokpi district were shot at, but thankfully made it out safely.
Locals urge government to take down militants' bunkers
Locals say militants have set up bunkers around Mongkot Chepu and are urging the government to take them down.
With violence on the rise, including a recent attack that left two farmers hurt, officials admit it's tough to manage security because of how remote the area is.
To calm things down, Kamjong district has asked licensed gun owners to hand over their weapons for now.