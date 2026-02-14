Manipur ends 5-day internet blackout in some areas

The violence began in Litan village when a Naga tribesman was attacked—this led to about 30 homes being destroyed, mostly belonging to Nagas but also some Kuki-Zos. Even with curfews and the army called in, tensions kept boiling over. The internet ban was lifted once talks helped calm things down a bit.

New fights have already broken out

While things are quieter for now in Manipur, new fights have already flared up nearby in Nagaland's Medziphema between members of a Naga organization and residents of a Kuki-Zo village, reportedly over a land dispute.

It's a reminder that peace is still fragile—and that authorities have used temporary internet suspensions as a precaution in this instance.