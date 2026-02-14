Manipur ends 5-day internet blackout in some areas
Manipur just ended a five-day internet blackout in Ukhrul district and in the Lhungtin sub-division of Kangpokpi and the Phungyar sub-division of Kamjong.
The shutdown started after serious clashes broke out between Tangkhul Naga and Kuki-Zo communities in early February.
Authorities hoped cutting off mobile data and broadband would stop rumors and heated posts from making things worse.
Internet ban lifted after talks
The violence began in Litan village when a Naga tribesman was attacked—this led to about 30 homes being destroyed, mostly belonging to Nagas but also some Kuki-Zos.
Even with curfews and the army called in, tensions kept boiling over.
The internet ban was lifted once talks helped calm things down a bit.
New fights have already broken out
While things are quieter for now in Manipur, new fights have already flared up nearby in Nagaland's Medziphema between members of a Naga organization and residents of a Kuki-Zo village, reportedly over a land dispute.
It's a reminder that peace is still fragile—and that authorities have used temporary internet suspensions as a precaution in this instance.