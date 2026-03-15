Manipur: Hailstorm damages houses, crops; relief teams deployed
India
A sudden hailstorm and heavy rain hit Manipur on March 15, leaving several districts dealing with damaged houses, ruined crops, and power cuts.
The storm started late on March 14 and even covered roads and paddy fields in Bishnupur with hail for a solid half-hour.
Relief teams on ground
The storm destroyed cabbage, pea, and bean crops (tough news for local farmers) and knocked out electricity in many places.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far.
Relief teams are now on the ground after Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh called for quick action to help affected families.
The government says it's keeping a close eye on things and standing by everyone impacted.