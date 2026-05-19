Manipur NH2 blocked amid Kuki Naga protests over missing persons
National Highway 2 in Manipur is blocked as Kuki and Naga groups protest over missing persons after a recent ambush.
Out of over 38 reported missing, 32 are back, but the United Naga Council (UNC) says six Nagas are still held, while Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) claims 14 Kukis haven't returned.
The standoff has left the highway closed and tensions high.
United Naga Council starts economic blockade
The UNC has started an indefinite economic blockade, while KIM extended its shutdown by another 48 hours from May 17.
Both sides blame each other for abductions. Truck drivers stuck on the highway say they're running out of food and water, one shared.
"We want the government to open the road." Relief efforts are ongoing, but with KIM holding firm and calling for support, there's no easy end in sight.