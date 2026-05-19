Manipur NH2 blocked amid Kuki Naga protests over missing persons

United Naga Council starts economic blockade

The UNC has started an indefinite economic blockade, while KIM extended its shutdown by another 48 hours from May 17.

Both sides blame each other for abductions. Truck drivers stuck on the highway say they're running out of food and water, one shared.

"We want the government to open the road." Relief efforts are ongoing, but with KIM holding firm and calling for support, there's no easy end in sight.