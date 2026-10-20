Manipur on 48-hour strike after 3 Meetei firewood collectors killed
Manipur is at a standstill this Tuesday as a 48-hour strike sweeps the state, with locals protesting the killing of three Meetei firewood collectors on October 18.
Streets in places like Canchipur and Khurai are empty, and tensions are high as communities demand answers amid ongoing ethnic unrest.
Lamlong, Singjamei night protests demand action
People have taken to night protests in areas like Lamlong and Singjamei, calling for quick government action against those behind the killings.
The Native People Committee Manipur (NPC) is pushing for more security, removal of unauthorized camps near Khongbal Tangkhul foothills, a thorough investigation into the murders, and even asking Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen to step down over alleged interference in security matters.
Essential services like healthcare are still running, but many just want peace and hope for real change soon.