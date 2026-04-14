Manipur police arrest 2 militants tied to Kangleipak Communist Party
India
Manipur police just nabbed two militants, one of them a commando cop, in Kamjong district. The raid turned up explosives, arms, and ammo.
Both men are tied to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Ibungo Ngangom faction), and were picked up from their homes in Thoubal district.
Manipur, Assam find mortars, arrest militant
In a related crackdown, Manipur Police, assisted by Assam Police, arrested a member of another banned group and found even more weapons, including mortars and grenades, in separate search operations by security forces in Kangpokpi and Kamjong districts.
Police say these ongoing raids are all about keeping the region stable and stopping insurgent threats before they start.