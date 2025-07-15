Next Article
Manipur Police confiscate arms in joint operation
Manipur Police and central forces just seized 86 weapons and nearly 1,000 rounds of ammo, stepping up efforts to control the flow of illegal arms.
These raids come as the state continues to face serious ethnic violence that broke out in May 2023.
Over 5,800 weapons confiscated since last year
Among the seized items were grenades, IEDs, rifles, pistols, and anti-riot guns.
In a separate move, nine people—including members of a banned group—were arrested for attacks linked to recent unrest.
Since last year's violence began, security forces have confiscated around 5,800 weapons and received over 1,000 more through voluntary surrenders.
Despite these efforts to restore peace and stability, tensions remain high as authorities keep pushing for calm in Manipur.