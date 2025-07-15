Manipur Police confiscate arms in joint operation

Over 5,800 weapons confiscated since last year

Among the seized items were grenades, IEDs, rifles, pistols, and anti-riot guns.

In a separate move, nine people—including members of a banned group—were arrested for attacks linked to recent unrest.

Since last year's violence began, security forces have confiscated around 5,800 weapons and received over 1,000 more through voluntary surrenders.

Despite these efforts to restore peace and stability, tensions remain high as authorities keep pushing for calm in Manipur.