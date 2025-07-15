Next Article
Speeding car hits pedestrians in Karnataka, injuring 4 youths
Late Sunday night in Pension Mohalla, Hassan, a speeding Kia car lost control and hit four young men—Noor Baksh, Abhij, Naseer, and Tabrez.
All four suffered serious injuries and are currently being treated at a private hospital.
The driver was arrested by police.
CCTV footage of the incident
CCTV footage captured the car swerving off the road, hitting the group, and dragging some of them for several meters.
The crash has left locals upset, with many calling for stricter speed limits and tougher action against reckless driving.
Police are reviewing footage and witness statements as part of their ongoing investigation.