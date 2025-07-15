Next Article
Mumbai's lakes set for record early full capacity
Mumbai's seven main lakes are nearly at full capacity, thanks to heavy monsoon rains since late May.
As of July 14, they're holding about 76% of their total storage—way up from 41.17% just two weeks ago.
Reservoirs filling up earlier than usual
If the trend continues, Mumbai could see its reservoirs fill by August—earlier than usual and a first in over a decade.
This means uninterrupted water for all 1.3 crore residents through next year, unlike previous years when shortages were common.
It's a big relief for everyone who remembers water cuts during dry spells.
Five out of these 7 lakes are outside city limits
Five out of these seven lakes are actually outside city limits—in Thane, Palghar, and Nashik—so widespread rainfall is key to keeping Mumbai's taps running smoothly.