Mumbai rain causes traffic, waterlogged roads
Mumbai woke up to heavy rain on Tuesday, leaving streets waterlogged and traffic crawling in several areas.
Some cars even got stuck in knee-deep water, making commutes a hassle.
Despite the chaos, busses, local trains, and the metro kept running without any major hiccups.
BMC has put out a high tide alert
The BMC has put out a high tide alert for July 14-15—so if you're near flood-prone zones, keep an eye out for updates from the IMD.
The weather isn't clearing up soon either; expect cloudy skies and light rain till July 20, with temperatures hovering between 25°C and 32°C.
Stay safe and check forecasts before heading out!