Manipur: Police evacuate 51 Kuki students amid ethnic clashes
Violence broke out in Manipur's Ukhrul district after a Tangkhul Naga man was allegedly assaulted by Kuki men, leading to days of unrest between the Kuki and Naga communities.
As things escalated—houses burned, gunfire reported, and several people injured—police stepped in to safely evacuate 51 Kuki students from a local school to protect them from the chaos.
Authorities impose curfews, suspend internet, and deploy heavy security
The evacuated students, initially mistaken for troublemakers by villagers, were helped by local organizations and handed over to police for safe transfer.
Authorities have imposed curfews, suspended internet for five days, and deployed heavy security to calm tensions.
Thankfully, no deaths have been reported. An investigation is ongoing, leaders are urging peace, and helicopter services are running again between affected areas as the state works toward normalcy.