Manipur: Police evacuate 51 Kuki students amid ethnic clashes

Authorities impose curfews, suspend internet, and deploy heavy security

The evacuated students, initially mistaken for troublemakers by villagers, were helped by local organizations and handed over to police for safe transfer.

Authorities have imposed curfews, suspended internet for five days, and deployed heavy security to calm tensions.

Thankfully, no deaths have been reported. An investigation is ongoing, leaders are urging peace, and helicopter services are running again between affected areas as the state works toward normalcy.