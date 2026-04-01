Manipur protests across 5 districts defy curfew after Bishnupur attack
Big protests broke out across five districts in Manipur this Thursday, with people taking to the streets despite a strict curfew.
The outrage follows a deadly mortar attack in Bishnupur that killed two children earlier this week.
Civil society groups are leading the charge, calling for accountability and urgent action from the government.
CRPF RAF declares Keisampat gathering unlawful
At Keisampat, the CRPF's Rapid Action Force (RAF) declared the gathering unlawful and directed immediate dispersal, but representatives like Th. Komdombi say they're frustrated by what they see as government inaction.
Protests at other spots like Malom and Kwakeithel stayed peaceful even with tensions running high.
In response, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh met with representatives of BAAL, AMUCO, MSF, Poirei Leimarol, COHR and AMAWOVA and promised tough action against those behind the attack, adding that he's working closely with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address everyone's concerns.