Manipur siblings killed in bomb blast returned after 25 days
India
After 25 days, the bodies of a five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister, children, were finally brought home in Manipur.
The siblings were killed in a bomb blast on April 7, sparking huge protests across five districts and leading to an NIA investigation.
Manipur locals in Meitei attire mourn
Locals lined the streets in traditional Meitei funeral attire to pay their respects as the children's bodies made their final journey home.
Manipur's Chief Minister urged the families and parents to accept the bodies and said efforts were underway by agencies to find the perpetrators and talks with the families were ongoing.
The NIA is still investigating who carried out this attack.