Manipur violence surges after shutdown call, 2 killed in Ukhrul
Manipur saw a new wave of violence on Monday after a civil society group called for a shutdown, especially hitting Senapati and Kangpokpi districts.
Normal life in Ukhrul and Tamenglong has been thrown off since Monday midnight, following an April 18 attack in Ukhrul that left two people dead.
The situation remains tense with protests, vigils for victims, and accusations against Kuki militants.
Authorities impose curfews across 5 districts
After an earlier bomb blast on April 8 killed two children in Bishnupur, authorities ramped up security and imposed curfews from 5pm to 5am across five districts.
19 people have been arrested for protest-related offenses in Imphal.
Meanwhile, the Congress party is calling out the central government's response and urging immediate support for those affected by the ongoing unrest.