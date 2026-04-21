Manipur violence surges after shutdown call, 2 killed in Ukhrul

Authorities impose curfews across 5 districts

After an earlier bomb blast on April 8 killed two children in Bishnupur, authorities ramped up security and imposed curfews from 5pm to 5am across five districts.

19 people have been arrested for protest-related offenses in Imphal.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is calling out the central government's response and urging immediate support for those affected by the ongoing unrest.