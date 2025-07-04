Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Manipur's 3-phase plan for displaced citizens
Manipur is set to bring home around 57,000 people who were forced to leave due to clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.
The government's three-phase plan—scheduled for July, October, and December 2023—includes financial help for rebuilding over 7,000 destroyed homes.
TL;DR
Thousands stuck in relief camps for nearly 2 years
Thousands have been stuck in relief camps for nearly two years. To help those who can't safely return yet, the state is offering prefabricated housing.
Officials aim to close all relief camps by the end of this year—a big step toward restoring normal life and supporting long-term peace in Manipur.