Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Air India compensates majority of crash victims
After the heartbreaking Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 260 lives, Air India has given interim compensation of ₹25 lakh to the families of each of the deceased and survivors to help with immediate needs.
The airline is also helping families with repatriation and support on the ground.
TL;DR
Tata working on long-term support plan
Tata Sons, Air India's parent company, has promised an extra ₹1 crore for each affected family and is working on a long-term support plan.
Meanwhile, Air India has paused some flights for thorough safety inspections—CEO Campbell Wilson says this is all about regaining trust and making sure flying stays safe.