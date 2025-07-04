Page Loader
India Jul 04, 2025

Air India compensates majority of crash victims

After the heartbreaking Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 260 lives, Air India has given interim compensation of ₹25 lakh to the families of each of the deceased and survivors to help with immediate needs.
The airline is also helping families with repatriation and support on the ground.

TL;DR

Tata working on long-term support plan

Tata Sons, Air India's parent company, has promised an extra ₹1 crore for each affected family and is working on a long-term support plan.
Meanwhile, Air India has paused some flights for thorough safety inspections—CEO Campbell Wilson says this is all about regaining trust and making sure flying stays safe.