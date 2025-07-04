Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Mumbai braces for weekend rain resurgence
Mumbai is in for heavier rain this weekend, with the IMD putting out a yellow alert for the city and nearby areas from Saturday to Sunday.
Thane and Palghar are on orange alert for Sunday, while Raigad stays under orange till Monday morning.
Rainfall has picked up—Santacruz saw 25mm and Colaba got 15mm between Thursday and Friday.
TL;DR
Mumbai has received 1,170mm rain this monsoon
This surge is thanks to active monsoon currents, including weather systems from West Bengal, Gujarat, and an offshore trough near the coast.
The early monsoon has already brought Mumbai 1,170mm of rain since May—good news for the city's water supply lakes, which are now over half full (way up from just 9% last year).