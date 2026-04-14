Manipur's Bishnupur sees major protests after bomb kills 2 children India Apr 14, 2026

Manipur's Bishnupur district saw major protests after a tragic bomb blast killed two young children, a five-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl, while they slept at home on April 7.

Outraged locals blocked key roads, including the main route to Imphal International Airport, demanding justice for the victims.