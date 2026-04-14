Manipur's Bishnupur sees major protests after bomb kills 2 children
India
Manipur's Bishnupur district saw major protests after a tragic bomb blast killed two young children, a five-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl, while they slept at home on April 7.
Outraged locals blocked key roads, including the main route to Imphal International Airport, demanding justice for the victims.
Manipur clashes injure 18, internet suspended
Tensions rose as protesters set a vehicle on fire, suspecting links to Kuki insurgent groups.
This led to clashes with security forces and left 18 people injured.
With emotions running high, authorities suspended mobile internet in five districts to prevent further unrest.