Manisha Gurunath Mandhare arrested in NEET-2026 paper leak, suspended
India
Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a longtime botany lecturer at Pune's Modern College, has been suspended after being arrested by the CBI in connection with the NEET-2026 paper leak case.
The college acted quickly, suspending her on May 16 under school rules and calling the matter "serious, unfortunate and condemnable."
NEET-2026 canceled after malpractice reports
NEET-2026, which saw about 2.3 million students register across India and abroad, was canceled just days after it was held due to reports of malpractice.
The college says it's cooperating with the investigation as authorities look into what went wrong.