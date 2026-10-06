Manjalamkuzhi Ali pushes Shabeer Manjambra into Thiruthil pond in Peechanipparamba

Not to be outdone, Manjambra gave Perinthalmanna Block Panchayat President Adv. Najma Tabasheer a push too, sparking loud applause from the crowd.

Sharing his thoughts on Facebook, Ali called it a "heartwarming experience" and loved seeing his colleagues enjoy the moment.

Beyond all the fun, the renovated pond is set to help local residents, a reminder that community projects can have both impact and good vibes.