Manjalamkuzhi Ali pushes Shabeer Manjambra into Thiruthil pond in Peechanipparamba
India
What started as a rather unusual pond inauguration in Peechanipparamba quickly became internet gold when former minister and Mankada MLA Manjalamkuzhi Ali playfully pushed gram panchayat member Shabeer Manjambra into the newly renovated Thiruthil pond.
The moment, caught on camera, spread fast online and had everyone talking.
Shabeer Manjambra pushes Najma Tabasheer
Not to be outdone, Manjambra gave Perinthalmanna Block Panchayat President Adv. Najma Tabasheer a push too, sparking loud applause from the crowd.
Sharing his thoughts on Facebook, Ali called it a "heartwarming experience" and loved seeing his colleagues enjoy the moment.
Beyond all the fun, the renovated pond is set to help local residents, a reminder that community projects can have both impact and good vibes.