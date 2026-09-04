Manjinder Singh Sirsa announces 334 Delhi teams for winter inspections
India
Delhi is stepping up its fight against winter air pollution, rolling out 334 teams for nonstop inspections across the city.
Announced by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the plan zeroes in on 48 identified pollution hotspots and aims to tackle major pollution sources.
DPCC to monitor pollution sources
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee will have teams in every subdivision watching for things like biomass burning, construction dust, and illegal fuel use, basically all the stuff that makes Delhi's air worse.
District magistrates are leading crackdowns at key hotspots, especially on unauthorized polluting industries, while diesel generator sets are separately being monitored by the teams.
It's all part of a bigger regional push to get cleaner air for everyone.