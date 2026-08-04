Manmohan Singh Liberhan dies aged 87, led Babri Masjid probe
India
Justice Manmohan Singh Liberhan, best known for leading the Babri Masjid demolition investigation, passed away in Chandigarh at 87. His work shaped one of India's most debated legal probes.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association confirmed his passing; his last rites are set for Monday.
Appointed to head Liberhan Commission
Starting as a lawyer in 1964, Justice Liberhan rose to become chief justice of both the Madras and Andhra Pradesh high courts.
He was appointed just days after the Babri Masjid incident to head the Liberhan Commission, a one-man inquiry that went on to become one of the longest-running inquiries in India's history.