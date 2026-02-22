Mann Ki Baat #131: When and how to listen
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back with the 131st episode of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, airing today at 11am.
You can tune in live on All India Radio and the Doordarshan network, or stream it on YouTube via AIR News and DD News.
Got something to say? Here's how to reach out
Mann Ki Baat isn't just a speech—it's a space where real people share their stories and ideas directly with the PM.
If you've got something to say or a cool initiative to highlight, you can send it in by phone or online.
It's one way voices get heard—so if you want your story out there, this is your chance.