Mann Ki Baat boosts organ donation discourse, reflects in numbers

Demand for organs far exceeds availability

Even with this progress, the demand for organs is way higher than what's available—in 2024, there were 13,476 kidney transplants out of nearly two lakh needed.

To help close the gap, the government has dropped age and domicile rules for recipients and set up a digital waiting list to keep things transparent.

Still, with India's donation rate at just 0.77 per million people, there's a long way to go—and every conversation helps.