Mann Ki Baat boosts organ donation discourse, reflects in numbers
India
PM Modi used his latest Mann Ki Baat episode to shine a light on organ donation, sharing real stories like those of Aalin Sherin Abraham and Lakshmi Devi.
The episode reiterated his appeals on organ donation.
Separately, 2024 saw a record 16% jump in deceased donor transplants—up to 3,403 cases.
Demand for organs far exceeds availability
Even with this progress, the demand for organs is way higher than what's available—in 2024, there were 13,476 kidney transplants out of nearly two lakh needed.
To help close the gap, the government has dropped age and domicile rules for recipients and set up a digital waiting list to keep things transparent.
Still, with India's donation rate at just 0.77 per million people, there's a long way to go—and every conversation helps.