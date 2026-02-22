Mann Ki Baat: Modi warns against 'digital arrest scams'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat radio show, urged everyone to watch out for "digital arrest scams."
He urged citizens to be alert against such scams.
Modi talks about India AI Impact Summit
Alongside the warning, Modi talked about the India AI Impact Summit 2026, calling it a big moment for tech in India.
He highlighted how AI could provide 24/7 assistance to farmers, improve animal care, and even preserve ancient texts.
The summit featured the New Delhi Declaration on human-centric AI and highlighted new AI tools and initiatives.
Modi lauds Indian-origin players in T20 World Cup
Modi also gave a nod to Indian-origin players making waves in the T20 World Cup and remembered J Jayalalithaa's work for women's welfare ahead of her birth anniversary.
He said he's proud of how these players have helped their teams shine.