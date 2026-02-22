Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi recalls Jayalalithaa's contributions
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa ahead of her birth anniversary, saying, "Amma Jayalalithaa ji lives in the hearts of people across Tamil Nadu" and that "those who have prioritized the public in their noble deeds always remain in the hearts of the people."
Modi shares personal memory about Jayalalithaa
Modi shared a personal memory about Jayalalithaa attending his oath ceremonies in Gujarat.
He also highlighted the recent AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, calling it a turning point for global AI and spotlighting India's own AI models and focus on ethical tech.
Other highlights from the episode
He talked about AMUL's AI system for animal health, digitizing ancient medical texts with image tech, warned listeners about digital scams like fake KYC requests, cheered for Indian-origin T20 cricketers abroad, and noted that a Kerala Kumbh was organized.