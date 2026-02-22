Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi recalls Jayalalithaa's contributions India Feb 22, 2026

On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa ahead of her birth anniversary, saying, "Amma Jayalalithaa ji lives in the hearts of people across Tamil Nadu" and that "those who have prioritized the public in their noble deeds always remain in the hearts of the people."