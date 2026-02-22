Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi recalls youngest organ donor
Ten-month-old Aalin Sherin Abraham from Kerala was recently remembered by PM Modi in his "Mann Ki Baat" radio show for a truly selfless act.
After a tragic road accident left her brain dead, her parents chose to donate her organs, making Aalin the youngest organ donor in the state.
Aalin's organs saved the lives of several people
Despite their heartbreak, Aalin's family wanted her legacy to help others.
Her organs were donated through K-SOTTO and resulted in multiple lives being saved—including two young children.
Her heart valve, liver, kidneys, and corneas all found new hope with those in need.
Aalin's story and its impact
Aalin's story touched many hearts.
Her grandfather shared that hearing PM Modi mention their decision brought comfort during tough times, especially when facing criticism online.
Their courage was also praised by Kerala's leaders—reminding everyone how one small life can make a big impact.