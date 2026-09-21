Manoj Jarange-Patil ends hunger strike for Maratha reservation amid doubts
Manoj Jarange-Patil's hunger strike for Maratha reservation has ended, but now there's a wave of doubt within the community.
What started as a push for social justice is being questioned, with some leaders suggesting political and financial motives may have played a part in the sudden end to his protest.
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar even linked the move to big irrigation contracts given to Jarange-Patil's aide.
Meeting with Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil questioned
Jarange-Patil recently met Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, which has only fueled suspicions about his intentions.
Some activists allege financial deals influenced his decision to call off the strike, pointing out government contracts and Enforcement Directorate notices received by his team.
Meanwhile, Jarange-Patil's close associate strongly denies these claims and says he's open to any investigation.
Many in the Maratha community are left feeling confused and let down by how quickly things changed.