Manoj Jarange-Patil gives 2-day ultimatum over Kunbi certificates in Maharashtra
The Maratha reservation protests in Maharashtra are picking up steam, as activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has given the state government two days to meet his demands.
Otherwise, he says a huge protest march to Mumbai is coming. The main ask? Immediate Kunbi certificates for the Maratha community.
The Maratha community observed a bandh in Beed, Latur and Dharashiv districts on Thursday while backing Jarange-Patil's hunger strike.
Prasad Lad says Kunbi certificates start
Jarange-Patil's hunger strike entered its sixth day on Thursday, September 3, 2026, pushing for a formal government resolution.
Protesters have blocked highways across Marathwada to ramp up pressure.
Responding to this, BJP legislator Prasad Lad announced that Kunbi certificate issuance starts Thursday and a group of ministers will visit Antarwali Sarati, the protest hub, to talk with Jarange-Patil and his team.