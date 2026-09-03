Manoj Jarange-Patil gives 2-day ultimatum over Kunbi certificates in Maharashtra

The Maratha reservation protests in Maharashtra are picking up steam, as activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has given the state government two days to meet his demands.

Otherwise, he says a huge protest march to Mumbai is coming. The main ask? Immediate Kunbi certificates for the Maratha community.

The Maratha community observed a bandh in Beed, Latur and Dharashiv districts on Thursday while backing Jarange-Patil's hunger strike.