Manoj Patil ends hunger strike, won't withdraw until demands met
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil ended his hunger strike on Wednesday after BJP MLA Prasad Lad offered him water.
Still, Patil made it clear he's not backing down: "I remain firm on my demands. I will not withdraw my indefinite hunger strike until all our demands are implemented," he said.
He's sticking to his fight for Maratha reservation until all demands are met.
Patil seeks Kunbi certificates, gazette recognition
Patil is pushing for Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas based on records of around 58 lakh Kunbis and wants the historic Hyderabad Gazette recognized to support their reservation claims.
He's also asking for official action on issues related to Satara and Kolhapur princely states.
Patil vows to keep pressing government
Patil shared that he once trusted BJP leaders but now feels let down by slow action and empty promises.
Even after ending his fast, he says he'll keep pressing the government until real steps are taken.