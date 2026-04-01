Manveer Yadav, Vishwanath Maithil challenge 2026 amendment in Supreme Court
India
Transgender activists Manveer Yadav and Vishwanath Maithil are challenging the new Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, in the Supreme Court.
Their petition is likely to come before a CJI-led bench on April 27, says the law now ignores trans men and other gender identities and goes against a key 2014 Supreme Court ruling that let people choose their own gender.
Activists seek self-perceived gender recognition
The activists argue that the amendment forces people to prove their gender using biological markers and medical boards, which they say is unfair and invades privacy.
They are asking the court to recognize self-perceived gender identity as a fundamental right, so everyone across the gender spectrum gets legal recognition and protection, not just some.